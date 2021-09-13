Washington places quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on IR with hip injury

The Washington Football Team placed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve Monday after suffering a hip subluxation in Sunday’s Week 1 loss to the Chargers.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, there is no indication if the injury will force Fitzpatrick to miss just a few weeks or the rest of the season.

Washington Football Team QB Ryan Fitzpatrick did suffer a hip subluxation, the MRI confirmed. He’ll be placed on Injured Reserve, source said, but no indication yet that it’s season ending. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

This is a tough blow for Washington. Fitzpatrick signed a one-year deal in March and was expected to be an upgrade for the Football Team at quarterback. Instead, Fitzpatrick attempted just six passes in his first start for Washington before going down with an injury.

Now, Washington turns back to playoff hero Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke shined in last season’s wild-card loss to the Buccaneers. On Sunday, Heinicke completed 11 of 15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in relief of Fitzpatrick.

Heinicke doesn’t have long to prepare for his first of 2021. Washington hosts the New York Giants on Thursday night.