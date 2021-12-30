Washington’s COVID-19 cluster continues to cause issues for the club.

The Football Team has placed punter Tress Way on the COVID-19 list, making him unlikely to play in Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Washington does not currently have a punter on its practice squad, so the team will have to make a move.

Way has averaged 49.2 yards on his 54 punts this season. He’s never missed a game since joining Washington in 2014.

The Football Team has six players on its COVID-19 list. Offensive tackle Sam Cosmi and quarterback Kyle Shurmur were placed on the list earlier on Thursday.

Washington places punter Tress Way on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk