Washington places practice squad player Javon Leake on COVID-19 list

Washington placed running back Javon Leake on the COVID-19/practice squad reserve list, according to the NFL transaction wire.

The team placed defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis on the COVID-19 reserve list last Tuesday. Ioannidis is on injured reserve.

It is unknown whether Leake tested positive or was in close contact with someone who did.

He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland following the 2020 draft. The Giants waived him out of training camp.

Washington added Leake to its practice squad last week. He has not played in an NFL game.

Leake rushed 145 times for 1,144 yards and 17 touchdowns during a three-year college career. He also made 10 catches for 59 yards and returned 59 kicks for 1,445 yards and three touchdowns.

