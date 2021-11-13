Washington places Montez Sweat on IR, signs Bunmi Rotimi to 53-man roster

Washington’s Montez Sweat has been a likely candidate for injured reserve since the aftermath of the Football Team’s loss to the Broncos in Week 8, during which Sweat suffered a non-displaced jaw fracture.

But because Washington had a bye in Week 9, he stayed on the active roster.

Now the Football Team has made a pair of moves to solidify its defensive end depth for Sunday’s contest against the Buccaneers.

Washington announced that Sweat has officially been placed on injured reserve and the club has signed Bunmi Rotimi off its own practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Sweat has recorded 4.0 sacks, 12 QB hits and three tackles for loss this season.

Rotimi went undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2018 and spent time with the Bears that offseason. He then played in the AAF and XFL before landing with Washington at the start of this year’s training camp. He was signed to the practice squad in September and was elevated to the active roster for Washington’s Week 7 loss to Green Bay.

