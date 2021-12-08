Washington places Logan Thomas on IR, ending his 2021 season

Bryan Manning
·2 min read
In this article:
The Washington Football Team placed tight end Logan Thomas on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his 2021 season. This is the second trip to IR for Thomas, who initially went on the injured list after injuring his hamstring in Week 4 vs. Falcons.

Thomas missed six games and returned in Week 12 vs. Seattle. In his return, he caught three passes for 31 yards and had one touchdown overturned. In Week 13, Thomas caught three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown until he was injured late in the game on a questionable low hit by Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

After the game, Washington feared the worst for Thomas, believing he’d torn his ACL and MCL. However, head coach Ron Rivera was optimistic on Thomas the day after, seemingly ruling out a torn ACL.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, doctors continue to figure out the extent of Thomas’s injury.

This is unfortunate news for Thomas and Washington. Thomas is an integral part of Washington’s offense, as evidenced by his performance in the red zone over the last two games.

While Thomas initially received good news on his knee, it sounds like there may be extensive damage, therefore ending his season with five games remaining. Thomas is seeking outside opinions on his knee.

Washington signed running back Jonathan Williams off the Giants’ practice squad in other roster news. Williams spent time on Washington’s practice squad last season and was with the team until he was waived this summer.

Defensive end Montez Sweat, who was eligible to return to practice this week after being out with a fractured jaw, tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

