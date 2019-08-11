Washington places Josh Woodrum on IR, signs QB Jalan McClendon

Washington has a three-way competition for the starting quarterback job, but they’ve been carrying four quarterbacks on the roster in training camp.

They still have four quarterbacks on hand, but the identity of No. 4 changed on Sunday morning. The team announced that Josh Woodrum has been placed on injured reserve and that they’ve signed Jalan McClendon.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Woodrum tore his pec in Thursday’s game against Cleveland. The team worked out quarterbacks, Connor Cook was among them, before signing McClendon.

McClendon signed with the Ravens after going undrafted in April, but only spent a few days with the team before landing back on the street. He played in nine games and made one start for Baylor last year after enrolling at the school as a graduate transfer from N.C. State.

Washington also signed defensive back Dejuan Neal and linebacker Darrell Williams. Linebacker Garrett Sickels and wide receiver T.J. Rahming were waived to keep the roster at 90 players.