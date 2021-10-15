Washington places Jared Norris on injured reserve

Washington already had ruled out linebacker Jared Norris for Sunday’s game. He will miss at least the two games after that, too.

The team announced it has placed Norris on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. That means Norris must miss a minimum of three games before he can return.

Norris earned a promotion from the practice squad Sept. 14 when the Washington Football Team placed Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve.

In five games this season, Norris has three tackles. He has seen action on 90 special teams snaps and none on defense.

He also appeared in 11 games for Washington last season.

