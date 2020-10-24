Washington places draft picks Saahdiq Charles and Antonio Gandy-Golden on IR

Washington places Charles, AGG on IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team made a few moves Saturday ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, placing multiple players on Injured Reserve.

Both Saahdiq Charles and Antonio Gandy-Golden are expected to miss a few weeks, but neither's injury is considered season-ending.

Gandy-Golden has just one reception for three yards this season. A highly regarded wide receiver out of Liberty, he simply has not lived up to expectations.

Charles played his first snaps of his rookie season against the New York Giants in Week 6 before exiting with his injury.

Wide receiver Tony Brown was signed off the practice squad in a corresponding move, while Jeff Badet (WR) and Devaroe Lawrence (DT) were also elevated from the practice squad too.