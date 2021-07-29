Washington places Curtis Samuel, Matt Ioannidis on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Washington places Samuel, Ioannidis on reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington placed wide receiver Curtis Samuel, defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis and defensive back Chris Miller on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Samuel, 24, is one of Washington's big offseason signings, reuniting with coach Ron Rivera after coming from the Panthers in free agency to bolster the Washington's receiving corps and give Terry McLaurin some help. He started camp this week on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Ioannidis, who is returning from a season-ending injury last year, has been a key defensive tackle for the Burgundy and Gold ever since being drafted in 2016. Miller, 23, signed with Washington after the Cardinals cut him in May to add depth to the cornerback position.

With Washington sporting among the lowest team vaccination rates in the NFL entering training camp, Rivera candidly expressed his frustration to media following the first day of practice.

"I’m truly frustrated. I’m beyond frustrated," Rivera said Tuesday. "Part of the reason I walk in with a mask on is I’m immune-deficient. I just hope that our guys can understand that.”

The news comes on the back of a league-wide memo informing all 32 teams that those found culpable of unvaccinated COVID-19 outbreaks may face forfeitures and be responsible for the loss of game checks.

If unvaccinated and asymptomatic, the trio of Washington players would not be able to return to training camp until after 10 days and twice testing negative.