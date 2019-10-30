Washington places Cassanova McKinzy on injured reserve

Washington placed linebacker Cassanova McKinzy on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

McKinzy has appeared in three games this season, making one tackle and a sack. He played three games for Washington last season.

He saw action on 40 defensive snaps and 24 on special teams this season.

McKinzy has battled a hip injury this season.

He went to training camp with the Buccaneers in 2016 and the Rams in 2017, and he spent some time on the Rams’ practice squad in 2017.

He made his NFL debut last Nov. 11 but ended the season on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle.

The team also announced it signed defensive end Carroll Philips to the practice squad.