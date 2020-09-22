Washington places Brandon Scherff on IR, elevates Cam Sims to active roster

Scherff to IR, Cam Sims elevated to active roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the third consecutive season, Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff is headed to Injured Reserve. Washington has elevated wide receiver Cam Sims to the active roster in his place.

However, unlike the past two years where injuries have ended the Scherff's seasons, the 28-year-old is expected to return to the field in approximately three to five weeks. Scherff suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to Arizona and would not return.

This year, IR rules have been changed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, allowing players to return to the field after three weeks of being placed on Injured Reserve.

During his weekly Monday presser, head coach Ron Rivera sounded optimistic regarding Scherff's status moving forward.

"We got some good news on him. It's positive," Rivera said on Scherff. "He's going to miss a couple of weeks, but it was all positive. We'll go from there."

Sims, who signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2018, made the team's 53-man roster as a rookie before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 1 that year. Last season, Sims had multiple stints on the Burgundy and Gold's practice squad, but never was promoted to the active roster.

The third-year veteran began 2020 on Washington's practice squad, but has been elevated to the active roster before each of the team's first two games this season (a new rule in the NFL this season) and has played on 59% of special teams snaps thus far.