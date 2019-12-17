Washington places Brandon Scherff on injured reserve

Washington offensive lineman Brandon Scherff‘s rookie contract will conclude with Scherff on injured reserve.

The team ended his season on Tuesday, due to elbow and shoulder injuries that kept him from playing on Sunday against the Eagles. For the year, Scherff started 11 games.

The two-time Pro Bowler, a first-round pick in 2015, is due to become a free agent in March. While Washington has the franchise tag available to keep Scherff around for at least another year, his fifth-year option salary of $12.525 million in 2019 means that the franchise tender would climb to at least $15 million in 2020. (The base franchise tag for offensive linemen was just over $14 million in 2019.)

At last word, the two sides were “far apart” on a new deal. Scherff at this point has no reason to engage the team in negotiations until learning whether or not the franchise tag (or transition tag) is applied.

Washington also placed receiver Trey Quinn and cornerback Jimmy Moreland on injured reserve, signed defensive backs Coty Sensabaugh and Kayvon Webster, and promoted defensive end Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad.