Washington places Antonio Gibson and Ereck Flowers on reserve/COVID-19 list

It looks like both Washington and Philadelphia will be without their starting running backs ahead of Sunday’s NFC East showdown at FedEx Field. Eagles’ running back, Miles Sanders, is out of Sunday’s game with a broken hand.

Washington has placed its starting running back, Antonio Gibson, on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Gibson is the third Washington starter in the last two days to go on the reserve/COVID list, joining offensive tackle Sam Cosmi and punter Tress Way.

Gibson currently sits at 891 rushing yards on the season. Overall, it’s been a frustrating season for the second-year running back. After a run of four games in which he ran for 358 yards and helped Washington on a four-game winning streak, Gibson has run the ball 31 times for 91 yards in the WFT’s current three-game losing streak.

He’s battled numerous injuries this season, including shin and hip injuries, but has played in every game. Washington’s running game has been inconsistent due to the number of injuries along the offensive line. Brandon Scherff has missed six games — Washington has lost every game. Cosmi has missed seven games, while Washington is currently on its fourth center, having lost Chase Roullier for the season in Week 8.

Washington also placed starting left guard Ereck Flowers on the COVID list. Left tackle Charles Leno and Flowers have been the only offensive linemen to remain healthy throughout the season. Flowers has been outstanding in his return to Washington.

Jaret Patterson will likely receive the bulk of carries for Washington, with Wendell Smallwood and Jonathan Williams also playing a role. Washington has been without J.D. McKissic since after a Week 12 win over Seattle.