Washington places Alex Smith on PUP

Alex Smith, 35, recently shed an external fixator on his right leg that promoted healing in the bones. Still, he faces an arduous journey ever to get back on the field.

Washington placed the quarterback on the physically unable to perform list Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Our job is to do everything we can to get him right,” coach Jay Gruden said. “His job is to come in here and help in any way he feels fit to do so. So if it’s in meeting, helping out our young quarterbacks. . . . He’s got Case Keenum who’s never been in the system; Colt [McCoy] has been here for a while, but he’s hasn’t had many starting games; and obviously, Dwayne [Haskins] is a rookie. So having his influence and his leadership in that quarterback room will be beneficial.

“But the most important thing for me, and for this organization, is for Alex to get well. So if he needs to take time and do some rehab, or what have you, then he is free to do that. I know that he wants to be a part of this and help out in any way that he can.”

Washington also placed linebacker Jordan Brailford (groin) and cornerback Danny Johnson (knee) on PUP. Rookie running back Bryce Love, who tore an anterior cruicate ligament last season at Stanford, will start camp on the non-football injury list.