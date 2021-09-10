Washington will place Curtis Samuel on IR

Washington receiver Curtis Samuel won’t be suiting up for Sunday’s matchup with the Chargers after all.

Head coach Ron Rivera said in his Friday press conference that Samuel will be placed on injured reserve.

Rivera was clear that it should be a short-term stint on the list for Samuel, who has been working his way back from a groin injury. The team listed him as a non-participant for both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices.

Samuel missed time in training camp while on the COVID-19 list and Rivera said that put the receiver behind in some aspects of his rehab.

“[We’re] giving him the opportunity to really go out and push himself and not worry about how he feels the next day towards the next game,” Rivera said. “So we want to create this opportunity, take advantage of it, and really just let him focus on getting healthy before he has to worry about playing.”

Rivera also noted that he’s “very comfortable” in thinking this will be just a few weeks for Samuel on IR and that surgery is “not even on the table.”

Samuel signed with the Football Team in the spring after four years with the Panthers, three of which were under Rivera. He recorded 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the first time last season — 851 receiving, 200 rushing — and had five total touchdowns.

