Washington pick-6 against Dallas is no, um, Sweat

Barry Werner

Montez Sweat was in Andy Dalton’s face in the fourth quarter and the first-round pick in 2019 from Mississippi State picked off the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback and sealed the Washington Football Team’s Thanksgiving romp.

Check out this play. The return went 15 yards and after the PAT it was 41-16, which is the way the NFC East game concluded.

Latest Stories