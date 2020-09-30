Washington pass rusher Chase Young expected out vs. Ravens with groin injury

After suffering their first defeat of the 2020 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens get a bit of a palette cleanser in Week 4. The 2-1 Ravens will take on the 1-2 Washington Football Team on Sunday. While expected to be a much easier matchup than they’ve had so far, Baltimore might be catching a break via injury.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Washington rookie pass rusher Chase Young suffered a groin strain on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Though the injury was initially feared to be serious, Young is now considered week-to-week but is expected to miss this week’s game against the Ravens.

While no one wants to see a player get injured, Young’s injury is a positive for Baltimore this week. Through little more than two games, Young has 2.5 sacks, two quarterback hits, a forced fumble, two tackles for a loss, and eight combined tackles. Meanwhile, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has taken quite a lot of abuse already, having been sacked 10 times and pressured 24 times.

Baltimore is left licking its wounds this week after a pretty lopsided loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Monday Night Football.” Though no game is considered an automatic win, Washington is in the middle of rebuilding their roster and should be a far easier test than the Ravens’ last opponent. Washington is one of the worst teams offensively (ranked 30th in total yards) and without Young in the lineup, the defense could take a pretty big hit as well.

This week’s injury report will tell the whole story about Young’s injury and will surely see Baltimore pay close attention as it comes out.