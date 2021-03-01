Washington to part ways with Alex Smith, could Bears be interested?

Every week it seems like there’s a new quarterback mentioned in conjunction with the Chicago Bears. While many of us are still reeling from the Russell Wilson hype train, a new name has been thrown into the mix.

The Washington Football Team is expected to part ways with quarterback Alex Smith, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones. Smith is coming off a season where he was named the AP Comeback Player of the Year.

The Washington Football Team is expected to part ways with QB Alex Smith in the coming days, sources tell me and @KimJonesSports. The AP Comeback Player of the Year has said he still wants to play, and at age 36 may have a chance to do so. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2021

According to Rapoport, Smith (36) still wants to play in the league, and surely he’ll have some suitors. Perhaps one of those teams will be the quarterback-desperate Bears.

The reason why Chicago jumps to mind immediately is Smith’s connection with Bears head coach Matt Nagy, who coached him during his impressive 2017 outing in Kansas City.

The only problem is, Chicago is already dealing with another veteran quarterback that presumably had a good understanding of this offense in Nick Foles, who is the only quarterback currently on the roster with the Bears in 2021.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace and Nagy are scheduled to meet with the media on Tuesday, so you can bet this is a topic that could come up during that time.

List