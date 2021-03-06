Washington Owner Daniel Snyder Suspected of Using Bots to Improve Case Amid NFL Investigation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jose Martinez
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Image via Getty/Matt McClain

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder is suspected of using bots to boost the image of himself and his organization as the NFL nears the conclusion of its investigation into the team.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch points out that a number of Twitter accounts, all of which were created in October 2020, have been praising Synder and the Washington Football Team for their strides in diversity and progress after a Washington Post report where several former team employees came forward with sexual harassment allegations during their time working for the organization.

It appears these Twitter bots, which aren’t real people, consisted entirely of women, and their tweets were either focused on mentioning a specific talking point, or just lazily repeating the same exact message, word for word.

Additionally, suspicions point to Snyder allegedly turning to Facebook to help depict him in a more positive light. Ads were purchased to promote an article applauding the Washington Football Team owner’s charitable work on a website named NYCTalk.org. After a quick perusal, it seems as though the site is infrequently updated, and contains no contact information. Adding to its mystery, the domain is registered privately.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said last month that attorney Beth Wilkinson was close to finishing her independent investigation into Synder and the Washington Football Team. Rumors came out recently regarding what recommendation will be made in light of this investigation, but according to Mike Jones, NFL reporter for USA TODAY Sports, the league had not received a report yet.

Related Articles

More Complex

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok

Recommended Stories

  • Is Daniel Snyder using bots to boost his case with the NFL?

    As Washington owner Daniel Snyder waits to learn his fate with the NFL as a result of an investigation into the culture of the organization and his own alleged involvement in it, Snyder could be trying to use social media to boost his case. Via Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, someone has purchased Facebook [more]

  • NFL denies report that Washington investigation recommends forcing a sale of team

    The NFL’s investigation of the Washington Football Team has created much speculation as to its conclusions and implications. On Friday morning, it has sparked a skirmish regarding a reported recommendation and the league’s denial of it. According to 106.7 The Fan in D.C., the NFL’s 130-page report recommends that owner Daniel Snyder be forced to [more]

  • Rudy Giuliani's legal woes mount as a federal criminal investigation into his Ukraine dealings resumes, report says

    Giuliani, Trump's longtime personal attorney, is also facing lawsuits linked to his baseless claims of voter fraud during the presidential election.

  • America's oldest college debate society votes to strip Ted Cruz of a prestigious Princeton honor for public service

    Members of Princeton's debating society were unhappy at Cruz's support of voter fraud claims in the 2020 election and his role in the Capitol attack.

  • Fort Lauderdale male escort sentenced to 21 months in prison for under-reporting income

    A Fort Lauderdale male escort Friday was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to failing to report hundreds of thousands of dollars in income to the federal government.

  • Gen Zers are calling out millennials over a ‘cringey’ new TikTok trend: ‘What is wrong with them?’

    Now, the two generations are fighting over a viral TikTok song.

  • Tom Brady's hilarious reply to Colin Cowherd poking fun at Baker Mayfield seeing a UFO

    Baker Mayfield claimed he saw a UFO fall out of the sky, and that somehow led to Tom Brady exchanging a hilarious barb with Colin Cowherd.

  • Lee Daniels Claims Hugh Jackman Wanted Him to Direct a 'Wolverine' Movie

    Daniels revealed that Jackman wanted him behind the camera because he was impressed by his groundbreaking film, 'Precious.' But the studio wasn't impressed.

  • Chiefs sell naming rights to Arrowhead Stadium for first time

    While some fans will surely be disappointed with the corporate infringement, critics would like to see the franchise rid of all Native American imagery and branding.

  • Minnesota court rules 3rd-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin should be reinstated

    The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Friday ruled that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin should face a third-degree murder charge in the killing of George Floyd that had previously been dropped by a trial judge, the Star Tribune reports. Why it matters: Chauvin is currently facing charges for second-degree murder and manslaughter. The decision reverses the previous ruling and sends the case back to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, meaning that Chauvin's trial scheduled to begin next week could be delayed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "The district court has discretion to consider any additional arguments Chauvin might raise in opposition to the state's motion," the Appeals Court said, per the Tribune."But the district court's decision must be consistent with this opinion."Context: Last October, Cahill ruled that the third-degree charge was being dropped because Chauvin's actions did not put others in danger.Flashback: Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck for several minutes as he cried out, "I can't breathe," leading to Floyd's death.Go deeper: Minneapolis on edge ahead of Derek Chauvin trialMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Italian prosecutor seeks life sentences for U.S. students accused of killing policeman

    An Italian prosecutor on Saturday demanded life sentences for two young Americans being tried on murder charges after a policeman was killed following a botched drugs sale in Rome. Finnegan Lee Elder, who was 19 at the time, has admitted to stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega in the early hours of July 26, 2019, while his friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, then 18, was tussling with another police officer. Under Italian law, anyone who participates even indirectly in a murder can face murder charges.

  • Biden's White House is pondering a tax on stock trades — should you worry?

    The frontrunning proposal is a 0.1% trade on stock, bond and derivative transactions.

  • Review: Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are back in 'Coming 2 America.' It wasn't worth the wait.

    Directed by Craig Brewer ('Dolemite Is My Name'), the lavish 33-years-later sequel plays like an extravagant act of fan service.

  • Prosecutors won't pursue criminal charges against Von Miller

    Prosecutors said Friday that Broncos star linebacker Von Miller won't face criminal charges following an investigation by police in a Denver suburb. In a statement, the District Attorney's Office of the 18th Judicial District said it decided not to file charges after reviewing the findings of a criminal case submitted by police in Parker. It said prosecutors cannot meet the minimum American Bar Association standard for prosecuting someone, which includes believing the charges are supported by probable cause, there is enough evidence to win a conviction and that doing so is “in the interests of justice.”

  • Wyoming governor quietly mobilized Guard troops in Cheyenne

    While the Wyoming National Guard was sending more than 100 troops to Washington, D.C., to help with security around President Joe Biden's inauguration in January, Gov. Mark Gordon quietly mobilized dozens of Guard troops and others in case of violence at the state Capitol in Cheyenne. The all-but-undisclosed local deployment Jan. 15-21, specifics of which came to light Friday after an inquiry by The Associated Press, stood in stark contrast with the state's contribution to U.S. Capitol security praised by Gordon and other top Wyoming officials. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney, all Republicans — likewise have posed in photos with and lauded the Wyoming troops at the U.S. Capitol but not those working similar duty back home.

  • As violence surges, some question Portland axing police unit

    Elmer Yarborough got a terrifying call from his sister: She wept as she told him two of his nephews may have been shot in broad daylight as they left a bar in Portland, Oregon. An officer told him one of his nephews was heading to the hospital and the other, Tyrell Penney, hadn't survived. When Penney was killed last summer, unrest was roiling liberal Portland as protesters took to the streets nightly to demand racial justice and defunding police.

  • Charles Barkley lost weight because he was worried about being lifted in a chair for the traditional Jewish hora at his daughter's wedding

    "Listen, I need all Jewish people on deck, brother," Chuck told Jimmy Kimmel about the chair lift. "Cause I can only get so skinny by Saturday, man."

  • NBA rumors: One East contender in the lead for Blake Griffin after Pistons release

    The next month will re-shape plenty of rosters around the NBA, and one intriguing move in the East could end up impacting the Sixers' postseason hopes. By Adam Hermann

  • Affidavit: Man found Tiger Woods unconscious after SUV crash

    Tiger Woods was unconscious in a mangled SUV after he crashed the vehicle in Southern California last week, according to a court document that also revealed a nearby resident and not a sheriff’s deputy was first on the scene. The witness, who lives near the accident scene in Rolling Hills Estates just outside Los Angeles, heard the crash and walked to the SUV, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Johann Schloegl wrote in the affidavit. The man told deputies that Woods had lost consciousness and did not respond to his questions.

  • Washington State Sheriff's Captain Suspended Over Facebook Post Calling Black Teens 'Animals'

    One thing about cops, they want to be treated like they’re someone special in society, but a lot of them don’t want to be held to a higher standard than the civilians they protect, serve and sometimes have to arrest.