Is Washington owner Dan Snyder about to ruin Dwayne Haskins?

On the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast, Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson discuss Washington's dreadful loss to the New York Giants, how head coach Jay Gruden could be out of a job within the next week and why owner Dan Snyder's overreaching insistence on putting QB Dwayne Haskins in the game could potentially ruin his career.

