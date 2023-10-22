Washington overcomes Michael Penix Jr.’s off-night to edge Arizona State
The Heisman Trophy may be as slippery as a wet football.
Michael Penix Jr. of Washington had his worst game of the season and the Huskies needed a pick-six to down one-win Arizona State, 15-7, on Saturday.
The decisive score came when Mishael Powell stepped in front of Trenton Bourget’s throw on fourth-and-3 from the 12 and sprinted down the left sideline to help Washington win its 14th straight.
PICKED OFF !!!!@UW_Football takes it 89 yards TO THE HOUSE 😤 pic.twitter.com/fDVtA9LGQa
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023
The Huskies needed the play on a night when Penix threw two picks and lost a fumble.
Welp. pic.twitter.com/2YUqINhQDJ
— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 22, 2023
Penix was 27-of-42 for 275 yards and the 2 picks.