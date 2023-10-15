Washington outlasts Oregon on Lanning’s 4th down calls
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to Washington’s heart-stopping 36-33 win over Oregon and Ducks’ Head Coach Dan Lanning’s controversial 4th down decisions.
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to Washington’s heart-stopping 36-33 win over Oregon and Ducks’ Head Coach Dan Lanning’s controversial 4th down decisions.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning did not hold back in his pregame speech before Saturday’s game vs. Colorado.
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 4 lineup ready for victory.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Washington game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
In college football, things can change drastically in the course of a week. Just ask Louisville.
Boozer's Explorers came out strong, extending the game to a 12-point lead, leaving Dybantsa's Prolific Prep scrambling and not having any answers. The Explorers took the win in a commanding fashion, 83-61.
From Trea Turner to Corbin Carroll, here's what to watch as the Phillies and Diamondbacks duel for the NL pennant and a ticket to the World Series.
The USMNT dueled with Germany in a friendly for 20, 30, perhaps even 45 minutes. Then it succumbed to the type of team that, for the past four years, has been beyond its reach — and it lost 3-1.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans in London.
Days before his most recent citation, the Miami wideout said the league has fined him "more than 100k."
Another week, another missed opportunity for Texas A&M. And now the heat on Jimbo Fisher may really start to intensify.
This doesn't sound ideal for the Jets.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Notre Dame game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Brock Bowers is an All-American who won the Mackey Award, which is awarded to the best tight end in the nation.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
The Ducks and Huskies will meet for the last time as Pac-12 members on Saturday. How they ultimately ditched the Pac-12 for the Big Ten is a winding story of flip-flopping and finger-pointing.
Flag football would be a 5-on-5 event played on a 50-yard field with no offensive or defensive linemen.
An efficient offense, steady QB play and a solid running game have helped Detroit establish its identity early in games.