Washington outlasts Arizona State in overtime thriller

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's H&M reported on Friday a much larger than expected drop in September-November profit, hit by weak consumer confidence and soaring costs that it did not fully pass on to price tags, sending its shares down 7% in early trade. Operating profit in the period, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer's fiscal fourth quarter, was 821 million crowns ($79.7 million) against 6.26 billion a year earlier and a mean forecast of 3.67 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts. H&M, which had already reported that sales in the quarter were flat, said on Friday that sales from Dec. 1-Jan. 25 - the start of its fiscal first quarter - were up 5% in local currencies.