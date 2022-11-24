Washington opens Wooden Legacy with win over Fresno State
Washington men's basketball team won its opening game of the Wooden Legacy against Fresno State, 62-57. Keion Brooks Jr. led all scorers with 16 points.
No. 19 UCLA men's basketball bounced back scoring its season-high in a 100-53 win over Pepperdine. Six different Bruins scored in double figures against the Waves.
See the score for Vanderbilt basketball over its games of the Wooden Legacy tournament in Anaheim. The Commodores open vs. Saint Mary's on Wednesday
Les Rouges are still hunting their first ever World Cup goal, yet one can’t help but marvel at how far they’ve come
Led by DeMar DeRozans 36 points (23 in the 2nd Half), four rebounds and eight assists, the Bulls defeated the Bucks, 118-113. Zach LaVine added 18 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Bulls in the victory, while Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 36 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks in the losing effort. The Bulls improve to 8-10, while the Bucks fall to 12-5.
Had FIFA let players wear “OneLove” armband, it would have been a story for a day or two. It worried about upsetting its sugar daddy, the Qatar emir.
Top assists from Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers, 11/23/2022
Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 11/23/2022
The Pelicans defeated the Spurs, 129-110. Zion Williamson led the way for the Pelicans with a season-high 32 points, along with 11 rebounds, while Brandon Ingram added 17 points and a season-high 10 assists in the victory. Devin Vassell tallied 26 points, four rebounds, and eight assists for the Spurs in the losing effort. The Pelicans improve to 11-7 on the season, while the Spurs fall to 6-13.
Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. […]
Andrew Wiggins led the way on offense, and a strong all-around showing from Draymond Green fueled the Warriors' win over the Clippers.
Patrick Beverley has a suspension coming.
No. 9 Arkansas came up just short to No. 10 Creighton in one of the best games of the early college basketball season so far. The Razorbacks fell 90-87 in a high-scoring affair to the Bluejays, and while the effort from the young team was praised, notable figures throughout college basketball reacted to the officiating. Former Iowa Hawkeye and current professional basketball player in the NBA G-League, Jordan Bohannon called out one official by name.
Germany play the blame game after 'ludicrous' Japan defeat
Arkansas basketball is playing San Diego State for third place in the Maui invitational on Wednesday. Find live updates here.
Steph Curry recently reflected on a conversation with Bob Myers that saw the Warriors star fight "like hell" to keep Mark Jackson as the team's coach.
Warriors general manager Bob Myers explained on "All The Smoke" why Steph Curry is a "cheat code."
The Jayhawks and Badgers will tip at 10 a.m. on Thursday from the Bahamas. Here’s how to watch and what to look for.