Washington is open to trading QB Dwayne Haskins for “the right price”
A new report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shows that the Washington Football Team is willing to trade away from first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins for the right price. When Washington benched QB Dwayne Haskins, it started the clock on his potential departure from the organization. , NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport . While the WFT hasn’t shopped its former first-round pick, this much is evident: If a team is looking for a high-ceiling QB to develop, Washington would part with him for the right price, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport . As of now, that market has been relatively quiet, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport