Washington one of 3 cities in contention to host NFL draft in 2024

Could the Washington Commanders soon be hosting an NFL draft? According to former Washington player and current Green Bay Packers president, Mark Murphy, Washington is one of three finalists to host the most popular NFL offseason event in 2024.

Murphy told Rachel Hopmayer of NBC 26 in Green Bay Monday that Washington, Green Bay and Detroit were the three finalists to host the 2024 NFL draft.

While the Commanders would likely not host the event at FedEx Field, which is in Landover, Maryland, the NFL would likely hold the event somewhere inside of Washington, D.C., but the Commanders would be the host city.

#Packers Mark Murphy says Green Bay is one of three finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft. It’s between GB, Detroit and Washington, DC. They expect to hear by league meetings at end of March at the latest. — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) February 28, 2022

The NFL is expected to make a final decision by the end of March. The league’s annual spring meeting is scheduled for March 27-30.

Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL draft and Kansas City will host the 2023 NFL draft.

Green Bay is probably considered the favorite to host the 2024 event. However, Washington is the nation’s capital and the Commanders should know where their new stadium will be by 2024. If it’s Washington, the District would be the perfect candidate to host the event.

Regardless of the venue, the on-location drafts have been a smashing success thus far for the host cities.