Washington OL Wes Schweitzer deadlifts personal record 765 pounds

WFT OL Wes Schweitzer deadlifts personal record 765 pounds originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Wes Schweitzer was one of the better free-agent signings by the Washington Football Team last spring, as he started 13 games for the club and took control of the starting left guard spot.

Now, he's back in the gym preparing for an even better 2021 season.

On Thursday, Schweitzer posted a video of himself in the team's weight room where he deadlifted 765 pounds. Yes, 765 pounds. You read that correctly.

Take a look:

The rep was a personal best for Schweitzer, who did the exercise without any wrist straps or a weightlifting belt.

Schweitzer will likely be competing for the starting left guard spot once again this fall after Washington traded for Ereck Flowers from Miami earlier this offseason. In his four year career, Schweitzer has played in 62 games, starting 49 of them.