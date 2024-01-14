Washington OL Troy Fautanu declares for the 2024 NFL draft

With multiple stars already set up at the tackle position for this upcoming class, it gets even heavier with the news that Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

For the last two seasons for the Huskies, Fautanu has been a staple along their offensive line at the left tackle position as their entrenched starter. During his two seasons as the blindside protector Fautanu was one of the most successful and reliable tackles in the country blocking for a team that eventually made the national championship game. During that stretch, Fautanu gave up just two sacks and four quarterback hits.

Fautanu played offensive lineman consistently at a high level and has plenty of athleticism to back up his game for the next level. Having played both guard and tackle during his time in Washington he showed he can anchor either position and could be asked to kick inside during the draft process. Versatility and production are invaluable at the next level, and as such Fautanu should hear his name called within the top 50 selections of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire