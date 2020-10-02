There was never any sign that defensive end Chase Young would be able to play this week and the Washington Football Team officially ruled him out on Friday.

Young was forced out of last Sunday’s loss to the Browns with a groin injury and wasn’t able to practice at all this week. Linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee) and wide receiver Steven Sims (toe) will also miss the game against the Ravens.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin (thigh) is listed as questionable after popping up on the injury report Thursday. Edge defender Ryan Anderson (ankle), right tackle Morgan Moses (hip) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness) drew the same designation.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera also announced that running back Bryce Love will be placed on injured reserve. Love, who tore his ACL last year, has swelling in his knee. He has not played yet this season.

Washington officially rules Chase Young out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk