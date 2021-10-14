Washington to officially retire Sean Taylor's No. 21 in Week 6 vs. Chiefs

Washington to officially retire Sean Taylor's No. 21 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team announced it will officially retire Sean Taylor's No. 21 during its Week 6 game against the Chiefs Sunday.

There will never be another 21 💛



On Sunday, we will officially retire Sean Taylor's number — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 14, 2021

Taylor's retirement ceremony will be a part of a larger event honoring nearly 100 Washington Football Team alumni before Sunday's game begins. Taylor's family will join the team on the field for the pregame ceremony.

Along with Taylor's No. 21 getting retired, Washington will also formally commemorate the renaming of the road leading up to FedEx Field "Sean Taylor Road."

“I came into the NFL the same year as Sean Taylor and immediately his athletic ability, resilience, grit, and relentless work ethic set him apart. I and many others looked to him as a role model,” Washington Football Team President Jason Wright said in a statement. “The fact that he was tragically taken so early hurt our player community, but also our fans, coaches, and staff. We will continue to remember him and hold him up as an example of professionalism and excellence, and we will all strive to mirror his excellence in our own ways.”

Taylor will become the third Washington player in franchise history to have his number retired, joining Bobby Mitchell Sammy Baugh. Washington held Mitchell's retirement ceremony during their Week 2 matchup with the Giants.

Taylor spent nearly four seasons with Washington from 2004-07 before he was shot and killed by intruders in his Miami home in the fall of 2007. Taylor made it to two Pro Bowls during his NFL career and helped lead Washington to the playoffs in 2005. In 2008, he was inducted into Washington's Ring of Fame.

The alumni event coinciding with Taylor's jersey retirement will take place at halftime, where alumni players, including those recognized as part of the franchise’s 80 Greatest and Hall of Fame and Ring of Fame inductees, will be honored with an on-field halftime celebration.