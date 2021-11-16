Washington officially places Chase Young on injured reserve

After an MRI confirmed Washington edge rusher Chase Young tore his ACL, it was only a matter of time before the Football Team put him on injured reserve.

Now that has officially happened.

Washington placed Young on IR as part of a series of roster moves on Tuesday. Young’s second season ends with him having recorded 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and a pair of forced fumbles.

Young was the AP defensive rookie of the year in 2020 after recording 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 12 QB hits, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

As previously reported, the Football Team has signed defensive lineman Daniel Wise off its own practice squad to the 53-man roster to help replace Young.

The club also activated offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles off of its reserve/COVID-19 list. And Washington has signed tight end Temarrick Hemingway along with defensive tackle Gabe Wright to its practice squad.

The Football Team will take on Cam Newton and the Panthers on Sunday.

