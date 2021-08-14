Washington offensive tackle Sam Cosmi had a strong NFL debut

When the Washington Football Team selected Texas offensive tackle Sam Cosmi in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, many believed he would be slated to compete at left tackle with veteran Cornelius Lucas in 2021.

Things changed quickly in May when the Chicago Bears cut former Pro Bowl left tackle Charles Leno. Washington quickly signed Leno. Then shortly thereafter, the Football Team surprisingly released longtime starting right tackle Morgan Moses.

So, instead of a Lucas/Cosmi battle at left tackle in 2021, we were given a Lucas/Cosmi battle at right tackle.

Lucas worked with the first team at right tackle in OTAs and the minicamp. When training camp began, Lucas went on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Cosmi was suddenly the first-team right tackle.

The early stages of training camp were rough for Cosmi, going against Chase Young and Montez Sweat. However, he continued to improve each day and earned praise from head coach Ron Rivera last week.

In his NFL debut against New England on Thursday night, Cosmi played the first half at right tackle and held up well. Rivera was impressed afterward, commenting on Cosmi’s performance on Friday.

Rivera really like Cosmi's hand placement and feet movement. The little things were an area Rivera wanted to see the rookie improve upon. Sounds like he's making the improvements the HC wants to see. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) August 13, 2021

Pro Football Focus was certainly impressed with Cosmi’s performance.

Sam Cosmi is Washington's highest-graded rookie vs. the Patriots: 💪 81.8 OVR

🚜 92.4 RBLK

🛡️ 55.8 PBLK pic.twitter.com/QHFIc5f6TR — PFF Washington (@PFF_Washington) August 13, 2021

That’s not a bad debut. Cosmi has shown this summer; he gets better the more he plays. At this point, it’s difficult to imagine Lucas overtaking the rookie at right tackle.

But Cosmi doesn’t want anything given to him. He wants to earn the starting position.

“I want to be able to perform and perform at a high level,” Cosmi said. “Being able to have the opportunity is huge, and I know that’s not given; that’s earned. So, I’m going to try to earn that position.”

If Cosmi’s NFL debut was any indication, Washington has its answer at right tackle.