Washington’s offensive snap counts from Week 2 preseason win over Bengals

The Washington Football Team picked up its first preseason win on Friday with a 17-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Washington down one point in the fourth quarter, rookie running back Jaret Patterson scored from one yard out to give Washington its decisive points.

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick played one quarter, completing seven of 13 passes for 96 yards. As a team, Washington had 70 offensive plays in its win over the Bengals.

So, who led the Football Team in snaps?

We look at the snap count for every player on offense, broken down by position groups.

Quarterback

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) scrambles during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Ryan Fitzpatrick - 23 (32%)

Taylor Heinicke - 31 (42%)

Kyle Allen - 19 (26%)

Heinicke had a good night. It was Allen's first action after missing the preseason opener at New England. No Steven Montez against Cincinnati.

Running back

Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball past Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) in the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Gibson - 13 (18%)

Jaret Patterson - 35 (48%)

J.D. McKissic - 4 (5%)

Peyton Barber - 11 (15%)

Jonathan Williams - 12 (16%)

Patterson dominated the offensive snaps. It's no surprise. Washington wanted to see Patterson handle various roles. Thus far, he's passed with flying colors. Patterson is making the team. Gibson received a few carries, it's all he needed. He looks even better in 2021. Washington knows what it has in McKissic, so there was really no need for him to play significant snaps in the preseason.

Wide receiver

Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) catches a pass in front of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) in the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Terry McLaurin - 18 (25%)

Dyami Brown - 32 (44%)

Adam Humphries - 8 (11%)

Steven Sims Jr. - 24 (33%)

Cam Sims - 23 (32%)

Dax Milne - 23 (32%)

Antonio Gandy-Golden - 29 (40%)

DeAndre Carter - 11 (15%)

Isaiah Wright - 8 (11%)

Troy Brown - 7 (10%)

Gandy-Golden was outstanding on Friday. Brown made a big catch, showing Washington fans his potential. Humphries was wide-open in the end zone, and Fitzpatrick missed him. I would like to have seen Milne and Carter more involved in the offense.

Tight end

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) runs with the ball during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Logan Thomas - 23 (32%)

Ricky Seals-Jones - 35 (48%)

John Bates - 38 (52%)

Caleb Wilson 8 (11%)

Thomas left when Fitzpatrick and most of the first-team offense did at the end of the first quarter. We saw plenty of Seals-Jones, who is an excellent receiver. Bates played over half of Washington's offensive snaps.

Offensive line

Washington Football Team offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. warms up at the start of an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Charles Leno - 23 (32%)

Ereck Flowers - 23 (32%)

Chase Roullier - 23 (32%)

Brandon Scherff - 23 (32%)

Sam Cosmi - 23 (32%)

Cornelius Lucas - 21 (29%)

Saahdiq Charles - 53 (73%)

Wes Schweitzer - 21 (29%)

Tyler Larsen - 21 (29%)

Keith Ismael - 29 (40%)

David Steinmetz- 29 (40%)

Beau Benzschawel - 29 (40%)

The first-team offense was gone after the first quarter. Ereck Flowers has surpassed Schweitzer as the starter at left guard. It was good to see Charles receive plenty of snaps. He's talented and can help at guard or tackle. Washington will need him sooner rather than later.

1

1