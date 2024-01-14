Washington OC Ryan Grubb won’t be head coach of the Huskies, in play at Alabama

One year ago, there were rumors of a possible link between Ryan Grubb and Alabama. However, Nick Saban — in what would turn out to be his final season as the Crimson Tide’s head coach — pivoted to Tommy Rees.

Now, it looks increasingly likely that Grubb, who was Washington’s offensive coordinator this past season, will join Kalen DeBoer in Tuscaloosa. What is certain at this point is that Grubb will not be promoted to head coach at Washington. The Huskies are looking elsewhere for their head coach.

Grubb is a talented play-caller. His ballsy 4th-and-1 call against Washington State in the Apple Cup set up the game-winning field goal and preserved the Huskies’ unbeaten season. Grubb smoked Texas in the Sugar Bowl playoff semifinal before Michigan shut down U-Dub in the national championship game.

Grubb probably needs a Group of Five job or a lower-tier Power Five job before he is head coach at a program of Washington’s stature. This move makes sense for everyone involved.

You will want to follow Roll Tide Wire for coverage of Ryan Grubb.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire