Washington will not retain senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes

With the draft complete, the Commanders are making some changes to their front office.

Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Washington will not renew the contract of senior director of player personnel, Eric Stokes.

Stokes joined the team in 2020 as director of pro personnel, following head coach Ron Rivera from the Panthers. Stokes was Carolina’s director of college scouting from 2016-2019.

Stokes was a Seahawks fifth-round pick in 1997 and appeared in 11 games over two seasons. He then began his scouting career with Seattle in 2000. He’s also spent time with the Buccaneers and Dolphins.