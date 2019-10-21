Washington not ready to turn to Dwayne Haskins

Neither rain, nor defeat, nor gloom of 2019 will stay Dwayne Haskins from the not-swift-enough completion of his appointed rounds on the bench.

Even after Case Keenum threw for 77 whole yards against the 49ers Sunday, Washington interim coach Bill Callahan made it clear he wasn’t ready to go to his first round pick as his team sunk in the mud to 1-6.

“We still have a lot of faith in Case and his ability,” Callahan said, via Ryan Homler of NBCSportsWashington.com.

At this point, the only real argument for not starting the rookie quarterback immediately is the short week, heading into Thursday’s game against the Vikings.

But the team insists that he still needs time to develop, whether that’s valid or not, so it’s likely that Haskins’ chances to prove himself to coaches will have to continue to come in practice.