Washington’s Noah Williams chats with Pac-12 Networks about season-high 22 points vs. Cal

No. 7 UCLA men's basketball defeats Colorado by a final score of 68-54 on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Westwood. The Bruins improve to 16-2 overall and 7-0 in conference, while the Buffs drop to 11-8 overall and 3-5 in Pac-12 play.