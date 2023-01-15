Washington’s Noah Williams chats with Pac-12 Networks about season-high 22 points vs. Cal
Washington's Noah Williams caught up with Pac-12 Networks after scoring a season-high 22 points against Cal.
Washington men's basketball beat Cal 81-78 in overtime. The Huskies erased an 11-point deficit to beat the Bears. Keion Brooks Jr. and Noah Williams combined for 48 points in the win.
Antoine Davis' 8th 3-pointer of the first half Saturday gave him 510 for his career, one more than Wofford's Fletcher Magee, as UDM beat RMU, 87-75.
Duke is going to have a week to dwell on a game that showed how much further it has to go when it comes to handling physicality and making game-winning plays late. The Blue Devils were outmuscled by host Clemson in the Tigers’ 72-64 win on Saturday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. “We made some careless passes, we weren’t getting any shots off,” said freshman Kyle Filipowski, who had 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils.
Jonathan Toews (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken, 01/14/2023
Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Playoffs AFC Wild Card game preview and breakdown for the game on Sunday, January 15
One play from Saturday's game "pissed off" the 49ers and might have helped change the momentum of their must-win playoff contest against the Seahawks.
Seahawks DB Johnathan Abram made a dirty play on Deebo Samuel. It made the 49ers angry, and their play showed it.
The Jaguars had a comeback for the ages.
Some may regard it as the stuff of miracles, but it was always the plan. Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels spent the 2022 season making the new age of streaming feel as familiar and comfortable as possible to those accustomed to watching sports on TV. With the Amazon slate over and NBC broadcasting a pair of [more]
Apparently, the Detroit Lions don't even have to be on the field to get screwed over by NFL refs.
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.
Brock Purdy has been a great story, but it is the skill talent surrounding him that is the real driving force for 49ers offense that shredded Seattle.
No. 7 UCLA men's basketball defeats Colorado by a final score of 68-54 on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Westwood. The Bruins improve to 16-2 overall and 7-0 in conference, while the Buffs drop to 11-8 overall and 3-5 in Pac-12 play.
The Chargers blew a 27-point lead in their playoff loss to the Jaguars, shifting the Sean Payton sweepstakes. It's no secret Payton wants that job:
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
Draymond Green spoke to Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks about his future with the Warriors.
Christian McCaffrey's 68-yard run in the first quarter against the Seahawks put him in some elite 49ers playoff company.
Cheryl Bosa had to make a decision on which son's playoff game she would attend Saturday, and her reasoning was justified.
Three teams have been given permission by the Saints to interview Sean Payton to be their next head coach, and those three teams know that kind of compensation the Saints will demand to hire Payton. That’s the word from Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis, who said today that those three teams are the only ones [more]
Abdul Razak Alhassan, Allan Nascimento, and Javid Basharat lit up the ESPN prelims as UFC returns with its first live event after a four-week break.