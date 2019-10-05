Washington has no comment about Jay Gruden videos

A pair of videos have emerged containing images of Washington coach Jay Gruden. The team, according to NBCSportsWashington.com, has no comment on the videos.

One video shows Jay Gruden smoking while someone chants his name. Gruden seems to adopt a look of exasperation when he realizes that he’s being recorded. In another video, he’s sitting on the ground talking to a woman.

Some have speculated that Gruden is smoking marijuana in the first video, but it’s hardly definitive. Some in league circles wonder whether the team leaked the videos as a precursor to a potential termination of Gruden with cause, which would allow the team to fire him without paying the balance of his salary.

Last week, the Washington Post reported that Gruden could be fired following a loss to the Giants. Some believe he’s on a week-to-week arrangement with the team.

Coincidentally or not, the videos emerged on the same day Gruden declared that veteran journeyman Colt McCoy will start at quarterback on Sunday against the Patriots, over rookie first-rounder Dwayne Haskins.