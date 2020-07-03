Washington NFL team to hold 'thorough review' of using R-word as name

Marcus White
NBC Sports BayArea

Could the 49ers already have played their last game against the current iteration of the Washington NFL team?

Washington said in a statement Friday morning that the "team will undergo a thorough review" of using the R-word as the team's name, following years of criticism and mounting corporate pressure over the team's use of a racist slur towards Native Americans and Indigenous people.

Warning: The tweet below contains repeated uses of the slur.

[RACE IN AMERICA: Listen to the latest episode]

This story is being updated.

Washington NFL team to hold 'thorough review' of using R-word as name originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area


What to Read Next