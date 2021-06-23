Washington Nationals troll Sixers star Ben Simmons’ lack of a jumper

Ky Carlin
·1 min read
It has been a tough couple of days for Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers. After entering the season with such high expectations, the team once again fell in Round 2 as they dropped Game 7 at home and Simmons’ offensive shortcomings continue to be at the forefront of Philadelphia’s issues.

Simmons only took four shots in Sunday’s Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks and he continues to be hesitant on being aggressive on offense. His lack of a jumper has been a big talking point since the final buzzer sounded and now, teams from other sports are taking shots at him.

The Washington Nationals were taking on the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday in a matinee and Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber hit a game-tying 3-run homer to tie the game. The Nationals’ official Twitter account then trolled Simmons for his lack of a 3-point shot.

Of course, Simmons and the Sixers were able to oust the Washington Wizards in Round 1 of the playoffs, but the Nationals decided to take a shot anyway. It is a warranted and well-played troll, however, as life has just been tough for Simmons and the Sixers lately.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

