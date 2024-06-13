Washington Nationals starting pitcher making rehab start for Harrisburg Senators

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Washington Nationals starting right-handed pitcher Josiah Gray is poised to make a rehab start with the Harrisburg Senators on Friday night.

Gray was put on the National injured list on April 9 after suffering from a right elbow/flexor strain. Gray started rehab with Fredericksburg, pitching on June 9 against Kannapolis.

Gray has started two games this season for the Nationals and has a 14.04 ERA across 8.1 innings pitched. He has struck out nine batters and walked five, allowing 15 hits and 13 runs.

The New Rochelle, New York native was originally drafted in 2018 at the 72nd overall pick by the Cincinnati Reds. However, he has played with Washington since the 2021 season, appearing in 72 total games for Washington.

The Senators will host the Bowie Baysox at 6 p.m. Friday at FNB Field. Harrisburg is celebrating its Halfway to Christmas night with the first 1,000 fans receiving Senators Christmas socks. After the game, there will be a fireworks show.

