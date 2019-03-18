Washington Nationals Roundup: Juan Soto stays hot at the plate originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The Washington Nationals are roughly a week and a half away from Opening Day, so players are rounding into form for the start of the season.

Here are the latest news and notes from Spring Training.

Players Notes:

Young outfielder Juan Soto went yard again, taking Hector Santiago deep in the first inning sunday against the Mets. His third home run boosted his Spring Training average to .400.

Outfielder Michael A. Taylor received good news on his MRI, and tweeted out that he did some hitting, throwing, and running in a pool Sunday.

Pitcher Stephen Strasburg allowed three runs in five innings against the Mets. He gave up six hits, and also struck out six, and now has 19 strikeouts in 15.2 innings this spring.

Injuries:

RP Koda Glover: Elbow, but should be ready for Opening Day

OF Michael A. Taylor: Knee, out indefinitely

Coming Up:

Monday 3/18: Nationals vs. Marlins, 1:05 p.m., FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Monday 3/18: Nationals @ Mets, 1:10 p.m., First Data Field

Tuesday 3/19: Nationals @ Braves, 1:10 p.m., Champion Stadium at ESPN Wide World of Sports

