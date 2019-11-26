Washington Nationals receive World Series bonus cash: How much did each player get?

Washington Nationals players on the franchise’s first World Series team are laughing all the way to the bank.

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday how much each team will receive in playoff bonuses. According to TMZ Sports, the total amount divided up is based on playoff stadium ticket sales. Each of the 10 teams who made the postseason get a little bonus, with the Nationals raking in the most.

Washington defeated the Houston Astros in seven games last month to win the World Series. Stephen Strasburg, who is set to receive an even bigger payday, was named World Series MVP.

Nationals players will receive $382,358 each due to their win. Their World Series roster included Strasburg, Patrick Corbin, Sean Doolittle, Javy Guerra, Daniel Hudson, Tanner Rainey, Fernando Rodney, Joe Ross, Anibal Sanchez, Max Scherzer, Wander Suero, Yan Gomes, Kurt Suzuki, Matt Adams, Asdrubal Cabrera, Brian Dozier, Howie Kendrick, Anthony Rendon, Trea Turner, Ryan Zimmerman, Adam Eaton, Gerardo Parra, Victor Robles, Juan Soto and Michael A. Taylor.

The Astros players received a nice little payday as well -- $256,030 each.

The St. Louis Cardinals ($144,000), New York Yankees ($114,000), Minnesota Twins ($37,000), Tampa Bay Rays ($36,000), Atlanta Braves ($33,000) and Los Angeles Dodgers ($32,000) also received bonuses for each of their players.

