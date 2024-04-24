Washington Nationals recall Trey Lipscomb

Washington recalled former Vol Trey Lipscomb on Wednesday. The Nationals placed outfielder Lane Thomas on the 10-day injured list due to a left knee sprain.

Lipscomb made his Major League Baseball debut for Washington on March 30 after former Vol Nick Snezel was placed on the 10-day injured list ahead of opening day.

The former Vol appeared in 14 games during his first stint with the Nationals before being optioned to Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.

Lipscomb played at Tennessee from 2019-22 and appeared in 103 games, including 78 starts.

He was selected by Washington in the third-round of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft (No. 84 overall).

PHOTOS: Trey Lipscomb through the years

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

