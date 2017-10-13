The Washington Nationals Got Screwed: Major League Baseball’s Instant Replay is a Cruel Lie That Needs to be Thrown Out

On Thursday evening (and Friday morning) the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals partook in an elimination game that lasted four hours and 37 minutes. By contrast, last summer’s solar eclipse lasted, from west coast to east coast, four hours and four minutes. Should it really take less time for the moon to move past the sun than for the Cubs to move past the Nationals?

Video replay is not the only cause of interminable games, nor is that added time the primary reason it needs to be abolished. The reason Major League Baseball needs to give a “Yer Out!” to video replay is that it fails to address the problem it was designed to eliminate—an error-free game in terms of umpiring—while both delaying play and dehumanizing the national pastime.

Let’s look at Game 5 from Nationals Park. With two outs and two Cubs on base in the top of the fifth inning, Javier Baez swung and missed and struck out. The ball, however, skipped under the glove of Nationals catcher Matt Wieters, who then made an errant throw past the first baseman. One Cub scored on the play, and two batters later in an inning that was extended by Wieters’ error, a second Cub scored.

Two unearned runs, and the Cubs now had a 7-4 lead. Except that, by the rulebook, Baez’s strikeout should have ended the inning. How come? Because on his errant swing, his bat struck Wieters’ facemask. Part of one of the game’s plethora of arcane rules, specifically 6.03, reads:

“If a batter strikes at a ball and misses and swings so hard he carries the bat all the way around and, in the umpire’s judgment, unintentionally hits the catcher or the ball in back of him on the backswing, it shall be called a strike only (not interference). The ball will be dead, however, and no runner shall advance on the play.”