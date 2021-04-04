Report: Nationals' game against Braves postponed as COVID-19 outbreak continues

The Nationals have now lost a fourth game to COVID-19. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals will have to wait even longer to start the 2021 season.

The Nationals' game against the Atlanta Braves on Monday was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Washington organization, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. It's unclear if the rest of the three-game series will be played.

Nationals’ game vs. Braves tomorrow postponed, source tells The Athletic. Aiming to play on Tuesday. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 4, 2021

MLB postponed the Nationals’ season opener against the New York Mets on Thursday after multiple people in the organization tested positive for the coronavirus. The entire series ended up being postponed as a result.

According to the Washington Post’s Jesse Dougherty, four players tested positive and seven others are in quarantine after being considered close contacts. A “majority” of those players would have been on the team’s roster for opening day.

Of the players who would be unavailable, Mike Rizzo said earlier that a “majority” of them would have been on the 26-man roster for Opening Day. Not all, though, meaning it’s not necessarily 11 replacements coming from the alternate site. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) April 4, 2021

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

More from Yahoo Sports: