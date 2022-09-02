Washington names 10 players to franchise’s ’90 greatest’ list

To commemorate 90 years as an NFL franchise, the Washington Commanders named 10 former greats to their “90 greatest” list on Thursday.

Washington announced nine former players and one former coach to the list at the team’s annual Welcome Home Luncheon at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill.

The list was trimmed to 10 after the organization began a fan vote in July. Here is the complete list:

DE Ryan Kerrigan (2011-2020)

LT Trent Williams (2010-2019)

WR Santana Moss (2005-2014)

TE Chris Cooley (2004-2012)

DT Darryl Grant (1981-1990)

LB London Fletcher (2007-2013)

CB DeAngelo Hall (2008-2017)

CB Champ Bailey (1999-2003)

DC Larry Peccatiello (1981-1993)

RB Stephen Davis (1996-2002)

Interestingly enough, all but Grant and Peccatiello were with Washington after owner Daniel Snyder bought the team in 1999. However, it’s difficult to dispute any of the players on the list.

The new additions to our 𝟗𝟎 𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 👏 pic.twitter.com/hFhl8vODP5 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 1, 2022

Bailey is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while Williams is still active with the San Francisco 49ers — and one of the NFL’s best offensive tackles.

Former quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Robert Griffin III were among those on the ballot that didn’t make the final 10.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire