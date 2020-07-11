The thorough review has moved rapidly.

Eight days after Washington announced that a “thorough review” of the team’s name would occur, PFT has confirmed that a name change for the franchise is “imminent.”

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, owner Daniel Snyder has become committed to changing the name before the start of the season, given the pressure he has faced in recent days.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, in an appearance on the Saturday Sports Brunch with Clarence Hill and D.J. Ringgengberg, said that the name change is imminent, that a new name could be unveiled in the next few days, and that other teams have been told to remove the current name and logo from their online platforms.

Washington name change “imminent” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk