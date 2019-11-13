Washington’s Nahziah Carter, Jay-Z’s nephew, takes liftoff with massive dunk

Rob Dauster

Nahziah Carter is one of the most impress athletes in college basketball.

We knew that heading into Tuesday night’s basketball games.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

But on Tuesday night, while Washington was beating Mount St. Mary’s, we learned that Carter is capable of actually flying.

I mean, look at this:


Human beings aren’t supposed to be able to do that.

What to Read Next