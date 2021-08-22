Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm Best Bets

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

The Washington Mystics and Seattle Storm face off today at 3:00 pm ET to finish a two-game WNBA Sunday slate. PointsBet Sportsbook lists the Storm as 8.5-point road favorites and the total is set at 165.5. I’m looking at the spread for this game as my best bet of the day.

Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm

Elena Delle Donne is expected to make her return to the court after a back injury kept her out since the 2019 WNBA Finals. Delle Donne is among the best players in the league when healthy and led the Mystics to a WNBA Championship before her injury. She's an elite shooter who put up a 50/40/90% shooting season in 2019. Adding the future Hall-of-Famer should aid Tina Charles as she tries to push the Mystics towards the playoffs.

Washington is on a three-game losing streak heading into this matchup, but showed promising signs in some of the losses. The Mystics led by 21 points against the first-place Aces in the team’s first game after the break, but gave up a big second-half run to lose the game. The team can benefit from Delle Donne’s help offensively, as Tina Charles, Ariel Atkins and Myisha Hines-Allen were the only double-digit scorers for Washington against Las Vegas.

Even if Delle Donne is limited in her return, the threat of her shooting beyond the arc will help space the floor and prevent the Storm from double-teaming Charles. After opting out of the 2020 WNBA season, Charles’s first season in Washington has been worth the wait for fans. Charles is among the top MVP candidates in the league this season with a historic 25.7 points per game to go along with 9.7 boards per night. She improved her three-point percentage and is shooting a career-best 38.2% from deep on career-high volume. Her efficiency improved despite shouldering a heavy burden, leading the league in field goal attempts by 3.8 per game while carrying the highest usage rate in the WNBA.

Story continues

While no one is truly able to shut down Jewell Loyd , Ariel Atkins has a better chance than most. Atkins is one of the top perimeter defenders in the WNBA and will be expected to guard Loyd, which was her teammate at the Olympics with Team USA. Loyd averaged 30 points per game in her first three games since the break and boasts dangerous scoring ability all over the court.

The three-point battle will be crucial to watch in this game, as Seattle leads the league in three-point percentage and Washington takes more three-pointers per game than any team in the WNBA. Another area I’ll be tracking is isolation plays, specifically while Washington has the ball. The Mystics own the highest points per possession (PPP) mark on offensive isolation plays, while the Storm allows the second-highest PPP to opposing isolation possessions. If Charles can get to her spots in isolation, that forces Seattle to either give up a single-covered shot to the league’s leading scorer or double-team her and leave Delle Donne, one of the best shooters in WNBA history, to open the perimeter.

I would lean over if betting the total on this game, but my favorite pick today is on the Mystics to cover the spread. I think this could be a closer game than the spread suggests and Washington’s shooters can get back on track with Delle Donne on the floor to improve spacing. I would consider taking the Mystics on the first-half line as well, but my best bet of Sunday’s WNBA action is Mystics +8.5.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.